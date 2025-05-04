IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh Meets PM Modi Amid Heightened Tensions With Pakistan

Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the sources informed ANI. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. The Air Force Chief visited a day after Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also called on the Prime Minister.

The two meetings are the culmination of a major security review led by PM Modi earlier in the week, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, all three chiefs of the armed forces, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were present.

The series of high-level consultations is in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including foreign tourists, were massacred. A Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting was held immediately after, where the government reaffirmed its commitment to taking strong action against terrorism.

Official presented the CCS with cross-border dimensions of the attack, highlighting the timing—following the peaceful organisation of elections in the Union Territory and indications of economic recovery. The government insisted that the perpetrators and their sponsors will be brought to book harshly, and the armed forces have been provided with complete freedom of operations to decide on the timing, target, and means of India's retaliation.

In a display of solidarity, an all-party meeting was also convened after the attack, with opposition leaders making categorical assurances of support for any action taken by the Centre in retaliation.

Among the series of diplomatic and strategic countermeasures being undertaken, India has put on hold the Indus Waters Treaty, indicating a firm stance against Pakistan's continued patronage of cross-border terrorism.