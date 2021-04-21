हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IAF

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria holds talks with French Air Force Chief

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday held talks with Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff of French Air and Space Force (FASF), on ways to further expand cooperation between the two sides.

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria holds talks with French Air Force Chief

New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday held talks with Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff of French Air and Space Force (FASF), on ways to further expand cooperation between the two sides.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria is on a five-day visit to France from Monday. The Indian Air Force said Gen Lavigne and Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria in their talks noted the steady growth of operational exchanges between the two forces and explored ways to expand the cooperation further.

"Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria visited @Armee_de_lair HQs & called on Gen Philippe Lavigne to discuss op issues common to the two Air Forces. The Chiefs noted the steady growth of operational exchanges & explored avenues to expand IAF- FASF ties," the IAF tweeted.

On Monday, it said Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria's visit will be a significant step in further enhancing mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

Gen Philippe Lavigne visited India in February last year. The cooperation between the Indian and the French air forces have seen gradual expansion in the last few years.

Both the air forces have been carrying out exercise series 'Garuda'.

