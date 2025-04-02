Advertisement
IAF Fighter Jet Crashes In Jamnagar; Pilot Ejects Safely, Another Missing

The fighter jet crashed in an open field at Suvarda village, nearly 12km from Jamnagar city and caught fire, said District SP Premsukh Delu. 

|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2025, 10:54 PM IST|Source: PTI
JAMNAGAR: A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat on Wednesday night while on a training mission with one of the pilots ejecting safely, police officials said. The second pilot was missing, they said. 

The fighter jet crashed in an open field at Suvarda village, nearly 12km from Jamnagar city and caught fire, said District SP Premsukh Delu. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. "While one pilot safely ejected before the crash, another one is still missing. The aircraft caught fire after the crash landing. Police and firefighters have rushed to the spot and started searching for the missing pilot," said De

