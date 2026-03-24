IAF gears up to buy next-gen weapon: Meet Israel’s ‘Third Eye’ – You won’t believe its power

New Delhi: With an aim to strengthen long-range precision strike capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is exploring the acquisition of Israel’s ROCKS air-launched quasi-ballistic missile and evaluating local production. The move gained momentum after successful tests of the missile from Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets.

The initiative took off in April 2024, following tests of the missile known as Crystal Maze-2. Conducted under the Strategic Forces Command in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the tests confirmed the missile’s operational capabilities. The highlight was its “stand-off” ability, which allows the launch aircraft to hit targets deep inside enemy territory from over 250 kilometres away, keeping pilots and jets out of range of hostile air defenses.

Advanced strike capabilities

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Developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the ROCKS missile is designed to precisely hit heavily fortified strategic targets. It leverages battle-proven technologies to operate effectively in complex combat environments.

The missile has an operational range of 250 to 300 kilometres and dives toward targets at supersonic speeds, which allows it to evade modern air defense networks.

For guidance, the missile uses inertial navigation and GPS to make adjustments during flight. In the final stage, it switches to advanced electro-optical and anti-radiation seekers to hit targets accurately, even in areas where GPS is not available. This gives it a big advantage in electronic warfare.

ROCKS can carry a 500-kilogram payload, which can be configured for deep penetration to destroy underground bunkers or as a blast-fragmentation unit to take out surface infrastructure like radar installations and airfields.

Boosting domestic defense production

To fully equip itself, the IAF is planning an initial order of roughly 200 missiles. At this scale, local assembly and production lines become economically viable.

Preliminary talks with an Indian private defense firm for technology transfer with the Israeli manufacturer have already taken place. If finalised, ROCKS will become the second Israeli air-launched strike missile set up for domestic production in India after ongoing negotiations over the Rampage missile.

Strategic implications

Buying Crystal Maze-2 and producing it domestically supports India’s push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The missile is a next-generation upgrade over the IAF’s older AGM-142 Popeye (Crystal Maze-1) arsenal.

Beyond meeting immediate tactical needs, establishing a local production hub could position India as a future supplier. Under industrial cooperation agreements, domestically produced missiles could be exported to friendly nations. Some could even be supplied back to Israel, which would significantly expand India’s presence in the global aerospace sector.