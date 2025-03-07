IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Haryana: Court Of Inquiry Ordered, Says IAF

A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district on Friday, with the pilot ejecting safely, according to a police official. He stated that the pilot skillfully steered the aircraft away from inhabited areas, ensuring no casualties or injuries on the ground.

"A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," said the Indian Air Force in a statement.

"The IAF aircraft crashed in the hilly terrain of Panchkula district. The pilot ejected safely," said the SHO of Raipurrani in Panchkula district.