IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026

Indian Air Force (IAF) appoints Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor as the new Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS), who will take charge on January 1, 2026.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor currently serves as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command (SWAC) based at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

He will be succeeding the incumbent Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, who retires as Vice Chief of the Air Staff on 31 December 2025, on superannuation from the Indian Air Force (IAF), after completion of four decades of illustrious service to the nation.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor was conferred with the Sarvottam Yudha Sewa Medal for his role in Operation Sindoor earlier this year.

He commanded the South Western Air Command (SWAC) during Operation Sindoor, in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam Terror attack. He played a pivotal role in IAF's intense assaults on Pakistani air bases from May 6-10 earlier this year, inflicting severe damage.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College, Air Marshal Kapoor was commissioned into the Fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on 06 December 1986.

Being a Qualified Flying Instructor and a Fighter Combat Leader, he holds more than 3400 hours of flying experience in a career that has spanned more than three decades. His command positions include Leading Officer of a fighter squadron in the Central Sector and Station Commander of a flying base in the Western Sector.

In his illustrious career, he has served as Chief Instructor (Flying) at the Air Force Academy, spearheading the induction and operationalisation of PC-7 MK II aircraft, and as Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. Air Marshal Kapoor also completed a diplomatic stint as Defence Attaché in Pakistan.

Key Staff appointments in Air Marshal Kapoor’s career include Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations Strategy) at Air HQ, Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command, Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Central Air Command, and Air Officer-in-Charge (Personnel) at Air Headquarters in New Delhi before assuming charge as Air Officer-in-Charge, Training Command.

