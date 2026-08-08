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  • /IAF officer arrested for allegedly leaking defence data; official say, 'was under active surveillance'

IAF officer arrested for allegedly leaking defence data; official say, 'was under active surveillance'

An Indian Air Force Wing Commander has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly sharing sensitive defence information after falling victim to a social media honey trap operated by Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
IAF officer arrested for allegedly leaking defence data; official say, 'was under active surveillance'
Image Credit: ANI

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