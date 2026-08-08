/IAF officer arrested for allegedly leaking defence data; official say, 'was under active surveillance'

Indian Air Force officials said that a Wing Commander of the Force has been arrested for allegedly falling victim to a “honey trap” through social media by Pakistani intelligence operatives.
Officials said the officer had been under active surveillance and has now been handed over to law enforcement agencies. The Indian Air Force reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards such offences under the Official Secrets Act.
IAF officials said, "He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies. Due to proactive measures, he was caught. The IAF has zero tolerance for such activities."
According to Delhi Police sources, a Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force has been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive defence-related information and is presently in judicial custody.
The officer has been charged under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly sharing classified information and confidential defence documents.
Sources said that the IAF officer allegedly fell prey to a honey trap arranged by Pakistani intelligence operatives. He is further accused of installing data-stealing software on a colleague’s mobile phone in an alleged bid to gain control of the device.
The officer was arrested after the Indian Air Force intelligence wing provided specific inputs on the case to Delhi Police, sources said. Further investigation is currently under way.
Last year, a resident of Alwar was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, police said.
Rajasthan Police stated that a surveillance operation had been under way in the state following Operation Sindoor. During the operation in the Alwar cantonment area, the activities of Mangat Singh were found to be suspicious.
Police said the accused was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler operating under the pseudonym Isha Sharma, who offered him money in exchange for cooperation. They added that he had been in contact with Pakistani handlers for the past two years through social media platforms.
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