BREAKING: IAF PC-7 Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
An Indian Air Force PC-7 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft crashed near Tambram, Chennai during a routine mission. The IAF confirmed the pilot safely ejected. Court of Inquiry ordered.
Trending Photos
A PC-7 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today while conducting a routine training mission near Tambram, Chennai. The Air Force confirmed that the pilot was able to successfully eject from the aircraft immediately prior to the crash.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement