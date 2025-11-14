Advertisement
IAF PILATUS PC-7 CRASH CHENNAI TAMBRAM

BREAKING: IAF PC-7 Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely

An Indian Air Force PC-7 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft crashed near Tambram, Chennai during a routine mission. The IAF confirmed the pilot safely ejected. Court of Inquiry ordered.

 

Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A PC-7 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today while conducting a routine training mission near Tambram, Chennai. The Air Force confirmed that the pilot was able to successfully eject from the aircraft immediately prior to the crash.

 

