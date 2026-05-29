IAF planning to take S-400 lethality to next level with on-the-move fire and forget strategy: Report

The Indian defence forces are silently incorporating the learnings from Operation Sindoor in their war doctrine. Right from the drone warfare to tactical air defence postures, the defence forces are leaving nothing to chance. In a major doctrinal shift aimed at maximising battlefield survivability, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is developing and perfecting advanced ‘shoot-while-moving’ tactical manoeuvres for its S-400 Triumf air defence missile launchers. Moving away from traditional stationary deployments, the new operational protocol involves activating and firing interceptor missiles while the massive transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) vehicles are moving at low rolling speeds of 5 to 7 kmph, before instantly accelerating away from the launch site.

This hyper-mobile strategy aims to counter modern satellite and electronic warfare tracking systems, effectively reducing the system's static exposure window to absolute zero. The tactical breakthrough comes on the heels of the system's combat validation during Operation Sindoor, and amid high-level bilateral negotiations between New Delhi and Moscow to acquire five additional S-400 regimental systems and advanced missile batches. Notably, even during Operation Sindoor, defence forces had changed locations of the S-400 unit after firing.

Operation Sindoor: The Tactical Blueprint

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The urgency to master this dynamic doctrine stems from the critical lessons of Operation Sindoor. During the high-intensity aerial engagements, the IAF successfully established an ironclad defence perimeter by strictly monitoring enemy reconnaissance satellite windows to reposition missile batteries right before engaging hostile threats.

By pairing satellite scheduling data with rapid ‘shoot-and-scout’ relocation maneuvers, Indian air warriors completely neutralized enemy attempts to triangulate the S-400 batteries via their electronic radar emissions. In one notable dogfight, a hostile counter-battery missile directed at an active radar source was successfully intercepted by an overlapping defence layer, while a secondary strike hit an entirely empty field that the mobile Indian unit had already vacated minutes prior. The operation famously culminated in the S-400 charting the longest surface-to-air kill in military history by downing a strategic asset from nearly 300 kilometres away.

Traditional long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) systems, despite their immense power, remain highly vulnerable to high-speed anti-radiation missiles (ARMs) and loitering munitions once they activate their engagement radars. By firing during a rolling sequence, the physical location of the launcher changes between the moment the missile leaves the tube and the moment the enemy can log an electronic signature coordinates. This protects multi-million dollar military infrastructure and maintains continuous, uninterrupted coverage over strategic airspace.

Expanding the Inventory: The Next Batch

Riding high on this combat success, India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has cleared a multi-billion dollar proposal for five more S-400 regiments to supplement the initial 2018 order.

* Initial Contract (2018) -- $5.43 Billion for 5 Regimental Sets

* Current Deployment -- 3 Regiments active along Northern & Western Borders

* Pending 2018 Deliveries -- Final 2 units back on schedule for May & November 2026

* Approved Expansion (2026) -- Advanced talks for 5 additional regiments + specialized missiles

* Indigenous Integration -- Networked with DRDO's Project Kusha (ERADS) via IACCS

The expanded procurement will allow the armed forces to implement a deeper, layered network-centric defence. These newer units are slated to be integrated with the domestic Project Kusha (Extended Range Air Defence System) through the Indian Air Command and Control System (IACCS). This will facilitate "buddy firing" protocols—allowing mobile S-400 radars to guide indigenous missiles or vice versa, ensuring absolute air dominance across both frontlines.