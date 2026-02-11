IAF plans major fighter jet expansion with Rafale or something new, Vice Chief Nagesh Kapoor hints

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor on Wednesday said the Rafale fighter jets were the “hero” of Operation Sindoor and confirmed that the Indian Air Force is looking to induct more multi-role fighter aircraft. He added that a final decision on the type of aircraft, whether Rafale or another model, is yet to be taken.