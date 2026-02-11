Advertisement
NewsIndiaIAF plans major fighter jet expansion with Rafale or something new, Vice Chief Nagesh Kapoor hints
INDIAN AIRFORCE

IAF plans major fighter jet expansion with Rafale or something new, Vice Chief Nagesh Kapoor hints

 Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor on Wednesday said the Rafale fighter jets were the “hero” of Operation Sindoor and confirmed that the Indian Air Force is looking to induct more multi-role fighter aircraft. He added that a final decision on the type of aircraft, whether Rafale or another model, is yet to be taken.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Visual of Rafale fighter jet and Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor.

