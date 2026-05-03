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NewsIndiaIAF rescues two children stranded atop water tank in UP's Gorakhpur
‪INDIAN AIR FORCE‬

IAF rescues two children stranded atop water tank in UP's Gorakhpur

Siddharthnagar District Magistrate (DM) Shivsharanappa said that the rescue operation was carried out in close coordination with the Air Force and the state administration, with continuous communication maintained throughout the planning phase.

|Last Updated: May 03, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
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IAF rescues two children stranded atop water tank in UP's Gorakhpur(Image Credit: ANI)

Two children who were stranded overnight atop a water tank in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district were successfully rescued by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter in the early hours of Sunday, officials said on Sunday.

Two children were stranded on Saturday night as the ladder of the water tank was damaged in Sidharth Nagar of Gorakhpur. Soon after the information, an Air Force helicopter rescued both children safely.

Siddharthnagar District Magistrate (DM) Shivsharanappa said that the rescue operation was carried out in close coordination with the Air Force and the state administration, with continuous communication maintained throughout the planning phase.

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"As part of our planning, we were in constant contact with Air Force officials. I thank the Chief Minister's office. Their coordination made this possible. At around 5:30 in the morning, an Air Force helicopter rescued two children, and they are safe. The helicopter landed directly at Gorakhpur," he said.
 

According to the IAF's Central Air Command (CAC), the operation was launched following a request from state government authorities after the children got stuck on top of the structure due to damage to the access ladder.

In a post on X, CAC, IAF wrote, "On a request from state government authorities, an IAF Mi-17 V5 of Central Air Command (CAC) was deployed to rescue two stranded children, who were stuck on top of a water tank in Sidharth Nagar in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The children were stranded in the night as the ladder of the water tank was damaged. The rescue mission, yet again, displays the IAF's professionalism and commitment to save lives with a swift response in times of need."

Officials confirmed that both children are safe following the rescue. Further details are awaited.

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