IAF roped in, defence forces on standby: Centre deploys ‘whole-of-government’ strategy for monsoon NEET-UG retest

In an unprecedented move to ensure a leak-proof and logistically seamless examination process, the Central Government is exploring the deployment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to securely transport examination materials for the upcoming NEET-UG retest. The decision underscores a major structural shift toward a ‘whole-of-government approach’ after the initial May 3 examination was cancelled on May 12 following a confirmed question paper leak. The case is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Over 22 lakh candidates participated in the exam and will now undergo a retest.

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High-Level Security Vetting at the Centre

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The logistics framework was finalised during a high-profile meeting at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The strategic session brought together key administrative heads to build a multi-layered security grid and was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh.

The 38-Day Crunch: Managing Monsoon Complications

According to reports, the NTA is operating on a severely compressed timeline. While standard preparations for an all-India competitive exam of this magnitude typically span six months, the NTA is rebuilding the entire infrastructure from scratch in just 38 days to meet the June 21 retest deadline.

This narrow window is further complicated by meteorological challenges. This is the first time in the history of the NEET-UG that a re-examination is being conducted during the peak monsoon season.

Critical Logistics Bottlenecks & Solutions

Assam & Bihar: Widespread seasonal flooding threatens traditional ground transit routes used for moving confidential papers.

Lakshadweep: Heavy monsoon seas restrict routine ferry operations, cutting off maritime transit lanes to island testing centers.

The IAF Contingency: To bypass flooded zones and maritime restrictions, the IAF will step in to provide air support, reinforcing the traditional distribution network managed by the Department of Posts.

Direct From the Ministry: A ‘100% Error-Free’ Mandate

Speaking to media channels after the high-level brief, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that defence assets would complement civilian infrastructure to eliminate any potential vulnerabilities.

"The work earlier done by the postal department will now also be supported by the Indian Air Force so that question papers reach their destinations on time, considering all factors. The government is serious and fully prepared to conduct free and fair examinations,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister.

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The Minister emphasized that the deployment is a direct response to both security priorities and severe weather forecasts, adding that surveillance and physical protection of test centers will serve as the absolute priority for the state machinery. There are demands from certain quarters that if the NTA is not able to conduct a leak-free exam, then the exam must be handed over to the Defence Forces.

The rescheduled pan-India medical entrance test will take place across 5,400 designated examination centres located in 550 cities nationwide. Turner forces—including the military, paramilitary units, state police, and local district administrations—will remain coordinated under a unified command to prevent any security breaches.