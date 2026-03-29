IAF’s combat strategy gets a game-changing boost: Meet ‘Ghatak’ – India’s homegrown stealth bomber drone

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for a major leap in its combat capabilities. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved creation of four squadrons of homegrown stealth combat drone, ‘Ghatak’. The decision, officials say, has transformed the country’s strike strategy. By integrating advanced Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) capabilities, they claim, the IAF will have decisive edge in future aerial operations.

India is committing to a dedicated military structure to deploy unmanned combat aircraft on a large scale. The four squadrons are expected to field between 60 and 80 stealth drones, which are built to play a pivotal role in neutralising enemy air defenses during the initial stages of a battle.

India bets big on drones

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Ongoing wars, including the Russia-Ukraine war and military confrontation in West Asia, along with China’s advancing military capabilities, have prompted India to prioritise drone-based combat systems.

Defence experts believe that future wars will be fought less by pilots and more by autonomous systems and algorithms controlling sophisticated platforms like the Ghatak.

Origins of the ‘Ghatak’ project

Experts trace the roots of the programme to 2010, when it began under the codename Autonomous Unmanned Research Aircraft (AURA). The highly classified project was aimed at conducting missions in heavily defended enemy airspace without putting pilots at risk.

The programme gained momentum after the success of the Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWIFT). In July 2022, SWIFT’s flight at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka, showed that Indian engineers had mastered the complex control of a tailless flying wing design, an essential requirement for stealth performance.

How UCAV will operate

The Ghatak drone will weigh around 15 tonnes and operate on an indigenous Kaveri engine dry version (without afterburner). Its design follows a flying wing stealth configuration, which enables it to carry precision-guided missiles. The drone is specifically intended to strike enemy radars and air defense systems during the opening stages of a military action.

The IAF is preparing Ghatak for Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) missions, where its stealth capabilities will allow it to neutralise radar and missile installations. This will create safer corridors for manned fighter jets such as the Rafale and India’s future AMCA aircraft. It will considerably enhance India’s aerial strike capabilities.

With the approval of these four squadrons, the Ghatak programme positions India at the forefront of next-generation aerial combat. It combines indigenous technology, stealth and autonomous systems into a platform that could transform how the country projects power from the skies.