IAF’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Return To Earth: Check Timing, Live Streaming Details Here

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, one of the crew members of the Axiom-4 space mission is all set to Earth on Tuesday after spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon Grace spacecraft is set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near the California coast after a 22.5-hour journey.

Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Time

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is expected to splash down on Earth on Tuesday, July 15, around 3:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, the Axiom-4 mission undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday at 4:45 PM IST.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Earth Return Live Streaming Details

NASA has released the streaming details for the Axiom-4 crew’s undocking from the ISS. The event will be broadcast live on NASA’s official YouTube channel.