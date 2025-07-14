IAF’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Return To Earth: Check Timing, Live Streaming Details Here
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to Earth on Tuesday after spending 18 days aboard the ISS. Check the details of live streaming and timing.
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, one of the crew members of the Axiom-4 space mission is all set to Earth on Tuesday after spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon Grace spacecraft is set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near the California coast after a 22.5-hour journey.
Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Time
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is expected to splash down on Earth on Tuesday, July 15, around 3:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, the Axiom-4 mission undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday at 4:45 PM IST.
Shubhanshu Shukla’s Earth Return Live Streaming Details
NASA has released the streaming details for the Axiom-4 crew’s undocking from the ISS. The event will be broadcast live on NASA’s official YouTube channel.
