Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2931876https://zeenews.india.com/india/iaf-s-shubhanshu-shukla-set-to-return-to-earth-check-timing-live-streaming-details-here-2931876.html
NewsIndia
AXIOM-4

IAF’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Return To Earth: Check Timing, Live Streaming Details Here

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to Earth on Tuesday after spending 18 days aboard the ISS. Check the details of live streaming and timing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IAF’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Return To Earth: Check Timing, Live Streaming Details Here Axiom-4 Crew (Image: X)

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, one of the crew members of the Axiom-4 space mission is all set to Earth on Tuesday after spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon Grace spacecraft is set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near the California coast after a 22.5-hour journey.

Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Time

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is expected to splash down on Earth on Tuesday, July 15, around 3:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, the Axiom-4 mission undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday at 4:45 PM IST.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Earth Return Live Streaming Details

NASA has released the streaming details for the Axiom-4 crew’s undocking from the ISS. The event will be broadcast live on NASA’s official YouTube channel.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK