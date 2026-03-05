Breaking: IAF launches massive search after Sukhoi-30 loses contact over Assam
IAF launches massive search after Sukhoi-30 loses contact over Assam
Trending Photos
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet lost radar contact during a routine sortie over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, triggering a search and rescue operation. Defence officials said Air Force teams, along with local authorities and security agencies, have been deployed to locate the aircraft and determine the circumstances behind the sudden loss of communication.
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement