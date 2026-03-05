Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024143https://zeenews.india.com/india/iaf-sukhoi-30-missing-assam-karbi-anglong-search-operation-updates-3024143.html
NewsIndiaBreaking: IAF launches massive search after Sukhoi-30 loses contact over Assam
MISSING IAF SUKHOI-30 FIGHTER JET

Breaking: IAF launches massive search after Sukhoi-30 loses contact over Assam

IAF launches massive search after Sukhoi-30 loses contact over Assam

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: IAF launches massive search after Sukhoi-30 loses contact over Assamndian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet goes missing in Assam. (Photo: AI generated)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet lost radar contact during a routine sortie over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, triggering a search and rescue operation. Defence officials said Air Force teams, along with local authorities and security agencies, have been deployed to locate the aircraft and determine the circumstances behind the sudden loss of communication.

 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Maamla Legal Hai season 2
Ravi Kishan’s ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ returns with Season 2 on Netflix- Check date
trump assassination attempt
Pakistani national reveals assassination order against Trump in NYC court
Auto news
What is this small rectangular box near some motorcycle brakes?
Auto news
JSW's upcoming SUV looks wild! Jetour T2-based SUV patent approved in India
777 relationship rule
What is the 777 relationship rule? Check meaning, benefits, and importance
Gautam Gambhir
Gambhir attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding hours before IND v ENG match - WATCH
YouTuber Anurag Dobhal
Who is Anurag Dobhal who shared his ‘last vlog’? Controversy EXPLAINED
PCB reacts to Pakistan cricketer harassing hotel staff in SL controversy
PCB reacts to reports of Pakistani cricketer harassing female hotel staff
Indian Embassy Abu Dhabi
Indian Embassy issues advisory in UAE; advises Indian Nationals to stay alert
Khamenei Death
India offers official condolences on death of Iran's supreme leader Khameni