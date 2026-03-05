Breaking: IAF launches massive search after Sukhoi-30 loses contact over Assam

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet lost radar contact during a routine sortie over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, triggering a search and rescue operation. Defence officials said Air Force teams, along with local authorities and security agencies, have been deployed to locate the aircraft and determine the circumstances behind the sudden loss of communication.

(This is a developing story.)