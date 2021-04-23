हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IAF

IAF vaccinates all air force officials with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, ferries oxygen

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has pitched in to supply oxygen to several parts of the country amid rising COVID-19 cases. Air Force's C-17 and IL-76 aircraft airlifted cryogenic oxygen containers from Air Force Station Hindan to Panagarh in West Bengal for recharging. 

IAF vaccinates all air force officials with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, ferries oxygen

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has pitched in to supply oxygen to several parts of the country amid rising COVID-19 cases. Air Force's C-17 and IL-76 aircraft airlifted cryogenic oxygen containers from Air Force Station Hindan to Panagarh in West Bengal for recharging. 

Earlier, DRDO's oxygen containers were airlifted by IAF from Bangalore for COVID centers at Delhi.

Other than Oxygen, it has airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag, and Bangalore towards setting up DRDO COVID hospital in Delhi. 

Last year also, amid the first wave of the pandemic, the Indian Air Force had pitched in supplying essentials across the country.

Meanwhile, all the IAF officials have got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90% have got 2nd dose of the vaccine. Amid the pandemic, the Air Force reported 8159 cases and 36 deaths due to the COVID-19. 

In the other two services, the Navy has also given the first jabs to all of its personnel, while the Army has given first jabs to 95% of its personnel.

