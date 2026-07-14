/IAF vs PLAAF: Why Beijing rejects WDMMA ranking that places India ahead of China in airpower

New Delhi: A recent air power ranking that placed the Indian Air Force (IAF) above China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has been challenged by Chinese defence analysts and state-affiliated media, who have questioned the methodology of comparing military strength.
The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) recently released its 2026 air power rankings, placing the IAF ahead of the PLAAF. The ranking gave the Indian Air Force a TrueValueRating (TvR) score of 69.4, compared with China’s 63.8.
The critics argued that the ranking system does not provide a complete picture of China’s military capabilities, combat readiness and integrated defence network.
The WDMMA does not rank air forces only by the number of aircraft they possess. Its TrueValueRating system considers several factors, including aircraft diversity, fleet modernisation, maintenance support and the overall balance of an air force.
The approach rewards air forces that maintain a mix of fighter aircraft, transport planes, training aircraft and support systems. Based on these factors, the IAF scored higher despite operating a much smaller fleet compared with China.
Chinese analysts have challenged the idea that such a formula can accurately measure battlefield capability. They argue that military power cannot be judged only through an external scoring system or computer-based assessment.
Former PLA Navy officer Zhang Junshe, among other defence commentators, has argued that real military strength depends on operational experience, combat preparedness and performance during actual conflicts.
A major criticism is about how the ranking measures modern warfare capabilities. The critics argue that the TvR system does not give enough weight to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which have become an important part of modern military operations.
China has invested heavily in drone technology, including surveillance, strike and electronic warfare platforms. This ability gives the PLAAF an edge, analysts believe, that is not well captured in the rankings.
Beijing-based commentators also say that the PLAAF works as part of a larger military structure that includes satellites, long-range missiles, electronic warfare capabilities and integrated command networks.
And therefore, assessing the air force in isolation, they say, does not show the full picture of China's military capability.
The Chinese military analysts have also cited the large difference in fleet size between the two countries. Available estimates suggest that the PLAAF operates around 3,733 aircraft, while the IAF has an inventory of about 1,716 aircraft.
They argue that aircraft numbers, industrial capacity and the ability to produce fast advanced platforms are important factors in any military comparison.
China’s domestic aviation industry, which produces aircraft such as the J-20 stealth fighter, is another factor referred by the critics. They believe production capability gives Beijing a long-term advantage in maintaining and increasing its air power.
The criticism has exposed the complexity of comparing military forces across countries. Different ranking systems use different methods, with some giving more importance to weapon numbers while others assess technology, logistics, readiness and support systems.
The WDMMA has said that its objective is to assess the overall health and operational effectiveness of air forces rather than simply count aircraft. Its ranking method allows countries with smaller but more balanced fleets to score higher than those with larger inventories concentrated in fewer categories.
Chinese analysts argue that no ranking can fully predict how an air force would perform during an actual conflict. They argue that the outcome of any conflict depends on actual battlefield performance, military strategy and how different defence systems work together.
The ranking debate comes at a time when India and China are building up their military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. Both India and China are continuing to upgrade their air forces and military technology. Therefore, any such comparison becomes a sensitive issue in both countries.
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