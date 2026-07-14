Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /IAF vs PLAAF: Why Beijing rejects WDMMA ranking that places India ahead of China in airpower

IAF vs PLAAF: Why Beijing rejects WDMMA ranking that places India ahead of China in airpower

The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) recently released its 2026 air power rankings, placing the IAF ahead of the PLAAF. The ranking gave the Indian Air Force a TrueValueRating (TvR) score of 69.4, compared with China’s 63.8.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 03:23 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:23 AM IST
IAF vs PLAAF: Why Beijing rejects WDMMA ranking that places India ahead of China in airpower
Image Credit: Representative image

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IAF vs PLAAF: Why Beijing rejects WDMMA ranking that places India ahead of China in airpower
IAF vs PLAAF2 min ago
2
E20 Petrol57 min ago
3
BJP Rajya Sabha Numbers1 hr ago
4
Alexander Sorloth2 hrs ago
5
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)3 hrs ago