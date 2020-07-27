IAF wishes its oldest fighter pilot Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia (Retd) on his 100th birthday

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday extends its best wishes to Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia (Retd) on his 100th birthday. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the IAF said that he retired in August 1947 and currently holds the distinction of being the 'oldest' IAF fighter pilot.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also conveyed warm greetings and heartiest congratulations to on behalf of all the air warriors. The IAF Chief also wished him many more birthdays.

The IAF shared many old pictures of Majithia on Twitter and Instagram. Taking to Instagram, the IAF posted a video with the centenarian celebrating the occasion along with his wife and IAF officers. The birthday song was played on a saxophone in the background by IAF officials.

