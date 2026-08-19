/IAF woman fighter pilot struck Lashkar headquarters inside Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'

A woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force was part of the team that carried out the strike on the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters at Muridke, Pakistan, during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
According to the Discovery Channel’s two-part docu-series titled ‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’, which features a woman officer whose identity is concealed, was part of a primary strike package that targeted the Markaz Taiba complex, a major LeT training and indoctrination centre associated with UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed.
The revelation has brought renewed attention to the role of women fighter pilots in frontline combat operations.
Their participation remained largely out of the public spotlight, with the identities of the officers involved kept confidential for operational security reasons.
The woman fighter pilot was among the IAF pilots assigned to the mission against the LeT headquarters in Muridke.
She flew a Su-30MKI, a twin-engine multirole fighter capable of carrying a range of long-range weapons, revealed the docu-series ‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor.’
However, the exact weapon used during her particular sortie has not been disclosed, with operational details remaining classified.
Her involvement was not an isolated instance. According to a report by ThePrint, which cited defence sources, several women combat pilots participated in missions during the intense 87-to-88-hour conflict.
Women officers flew both Su-30MKIs and Rafales, while in some missions they served as pilots and, in others, as Weapon System Operators.
Once inducted into the fighter stream, women officers undergo the same demanding training and face the same operational responsibilities as their male counterparts.
Their participation in Operation Sindoor therefore reflects the IAF’s growing integration of women into frontline combat roles.
Operation Sindoor began on May 7, 2025, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.
In the opening phase of the operation, Indian forces struck nine locations linked to terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the key targets were the LeT headquarters at Muridke and the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters at Bahawalpur.
Muridke’s Markaz Taiba has long been identified as a major LeT hub. The facility has been associated with recruitment, indoctrination and terrorist training and has historically been linked to the organisation headed by Hafiz Saeed.
Its inclusion among the targets of Operation Sindoor made the strike one of the most significant operations against Pakistan-based terror infrastructure.
The participation of women fighter pilots in such missions marks an important stage in the IAF’s decision to open the fighter stream to women.
The induction of women into fighter aviation began in 2015-16, and women officers now operate several frontline aircraft, including the Su-30MKI, Rafale, MiG-29 and Tejas.
The details emerged after the release of the Discovery Channel’s docuseries, which features accounts from military personnel involved in the operation.
A woman officer appears in the documentary, although her identity has been kept concealed.
While the identities of the pilots involved in the Muridke strike remain undisclosed, their reported participation highlights how India’s women fighter pilots have moved from being a symbol of changing military policy to taking part in demanding operational missions.
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