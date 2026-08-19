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IAF woman fighter pilot struck Lashkar headquarters inside Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'

Women participation in Operation Sindoor reflects the IAF’s growing integration of women into frontline combat roles.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
IAF woman fighter pilot struck Lashkar headquarters inside Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'
Image Credit: IAF's Su-30MK. (IANS)

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