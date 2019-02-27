IAF's air strikes in Pakistan dominate international media

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force's air strikes against Jaish-e-Mohammad's terror camps in Pakistan made it to front page of several international papers.

For the first time since the 1971 war, IAF fighters crossed into Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, nearly 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, and bombed JeM's biggest training camp. The pre-dawn operation eliminated a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

India's strike came 11 days after a JeM suicide bomber killed at least 40 CRPF troopers in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

American newspaper The New York Times, carried a frontpage anchor story 'India strikes inside Pakistan after deadly Kashmir attack' carrying Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale's statements that “Indian fighter jets targeted Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in a pre-emptive strike after intelligence indicated another attack was being planned.”

Qatar-based TV channel's Al Jazeera ran a story 'India bombs targets inside Pakistan' and quoted Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale statement that "a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated"

The Washington Post and the Guardian also reported that strikes were carried out in retaliation to the suicide bombing in Pulwama that killed over 40 jawans.

Bangladesh's The Daily Star also carried out a report 'India strikes 'terror camp' inside Pakistan', detailing how India's air strike.