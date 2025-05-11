Operation Sindoor, India-Pakistan Conflict: The Indian Air Force on Sunday issued a statement saying that Operation Sindoor is not over and it's still ongoing. The IAF said that the operation was conducted in a deliberatte and discreet manner. The Indian Air Force's remark came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff of India Amar Preet Singh and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives," said the IAF.

The IAF further urged everyone to refrain from speculating any details. "Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," it said.

The meeting comes after days of heightened tension with Pakistan along the western border, following Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7. The operation targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday and noted that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.