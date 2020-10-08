हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IAF

IAF's Dhruv chopper develops snag, makes precautionary landing in UP's Saharanpur

An Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Thursday (October 8, 2020).

IAF's Dhruv chopper develops snag, makes precautionary landing in UP's Saharanpur

New Delhi: An Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Thursday (October 8, 2020).

The Indian Air Force told ANI that the chopper was on a routine training sortie when it developed a technical snag. A precautionary landing was carried out in an open field in the rural areas of Saharanpur district.

The helicopter had taken off from Air Force Station, Sarsawa and landed in an open field just south of the IAF airfield.

No damage to any property has been reported.

(More details awaited)

