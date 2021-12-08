IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, visuals surface

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board has met with an accident on Wednesday (December 8, 2021) near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The IAF informed that an inquiry has also been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a tweet.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

As per the latest reports, all the injured people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.

Meanwhile, visuals from the accident site have started surfacing on social media platforms.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. (Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

The Chief of Defence Staff was reportedly on his way to the Defence Staff College in Tamil Nadu's Wellington.

