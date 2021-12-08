हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bipin Rawat

IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, visuals surface

The Indian Air Force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident of IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter.

IAF&#039;s Mi-17V5 helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes near Tamil Nadu&#039;s Coonoor, visuals surface
Photos: ANI

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board has met with an accident on Wednesday (December 8, 2021) near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The IAF informed that an inquiry has also been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a tweet.

As per the latest reports, all the injured people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.

Meanwhile, visuals from the accident site have started surfacing on social media platforms.

The Chief of Defence Staff was reportedly on his way to the Defence Staff College in Tamil Nadu's Wellington.

