IAF's Secret Weapon Revealed! Tejas Gets BrahMos-NG Missiles - New 'Air Strike Machine' Ready To Tear Enemies Apart

The secret is finally out, and enemy air forces are sweating! The Indian Air Force has just sealed the biggest defense deal of the decade, a massive Rs 8,000 crore order for 400 BrahMos-NG missiles, which will transform India's compact Tejas fighter into a formidable monster in the skies. This isn't a routine upgrade; it's a game-changer that will give enemy defense planners sleepless nights.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 09:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IAF's Secret Weapon Revealed! Tejas Gets BrahMos-NG Missiles - New 'Air Strike Machine' Ready To Tear Enemies ApartMiG-29, Mirage 2000 & LCA Tejas. (Photo source: X/@InsightGL)

Meet The Next-Generation Destroyer

The BrahMos-NG isn't just another missile in the arsenal; it's the "son of BrahMos," with upgrades that make the original version seem like yesterday's news. This supersonic missile screams through the air at Mach-3 speeds (three times the speed of sound) and is lighter, stealthier, and more lethal than any missile India has used before. There is no escape from this fire-and-forget beast of a missile, as once it locks onto a target, there’s no running, no hiding, game over, defeat is imminent.

Tejas Just Became Everyone's Worst Nightmare

Enemies are in for a shock: the Tejas Mk1A can carry two BrahMos-NG missiles simultaneously. Imagine that for a moment—twice the firepower of India's indigenous fighter, which enemies dismissed as "too small." Well, those same critics are rewriting their threat reports because the Tejas has just transformed into a compact death-dealer with a serious bite.

