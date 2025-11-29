The secret is finally out, and enemy air forces are sweating! The Indian Air Force has just sealed the biggest defense deal of the decade, a massive Rs 8,000 crore order for 400 BrahMos-NG missiles, which will transform India's compact Tejas fighter into a formidable monster in the skies. This isn't a routine upgrade; it's a game-changer that will give enemy defense planners sleepless nights.

Meet The Next-Generation Destroyer

The BrahMos-NG isn't just another missile in the arsenal; it's the "son of BrahMos," with upgrades that make the original version seem like yesterday's news. This supersonic missile screams through the air at Mach-3 speeds (three times the speed of sound) and is lighter, stealthier, and more lethal than any missile India has used before. There is no escape from this fire-and-forget beast of a missile, as once it locks onto a target, there’s no running, no hiding, game over, defeat is imminent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tejas Just Became Everyone's Worst Nightmare

Enemies are in for a shock: the Tejas Mk1A can carry two BrahMos-NG missiles simultaneously. Imagine that for a moment—twice the firepower of India's indigenous fighter, which enemies dismissed as "too small." Well, those same critics are rewriting their threat reports because the Tejas has just transformed into a compact death-dealer with a serious bite.