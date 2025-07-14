IAF's Shubhanshu Shukla Returns After 18-Day Axiom-4 Space Mission: Check Key FAQs
50 pm IST after an 18-day stay aboard the ISS. Their spacecraft, Dragon Grace, will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near California after a 22.5-hour journey.
Trending Photos
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, along with three other crew members of the Axiom-4 mission, began his return to Earth on Monday at 4:50 pm IST after an 18-day stay aboard the ISS. Their spacecraft, Dragon Grace, will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near California after a 22.5-hour journey.
Here are are Top Question and Answer about Axiom-4
Q: What is Axiom-4?
A: Axiom-4 is a private space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), organized by Axiom Space.
Q: When was Axiom-4 launched?
A: Axiom-4 launched on January 18, 2024.
Q: Which rocket carried the Axiom-4 crew?
A: It was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Q: From where was Axiom-4 launched?
A: It launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.
Q: How many astronauts were on board Axiom-4?
A: The mission had four astronauts.
Q: Who commanded the Axiom-4 mission?
A: The mission was commanded by Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut.
Q: How long did the Axiom-4 mission last?
A: The mission lasted approximately 14 days.
Q: What was the primary goal of Axiom-4?
A: To conduct scientific research and demonstrate commercial spaceflight capabilities.
Q: Who organized the mission?
A: It was organized by Axiom Space, a private aerospace company.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv