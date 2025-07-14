Advertisement
AXIOM-4

IAF's Shubhanshu Shukla Returns After 18-Day Axiom-4 Space Mission: Check Key FAQs

|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, along with three other crew members of the Axiom-4 mission, began his return to Earth on Monday at 4:50 pm IST after an 18-day stay aboard the ISS. Their spacecraft, Dragon Grace, will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near California after a 22.5-hour journey.

Here are are Top Question and Answer about Axiom-4

Q: What is Axiom-4?

A: Axiom-4 is a private space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), organized by Axiom Space.

Q: When was Axiom-4 launched?

A: Axiom-4 launched on January 18, 2024.

Q: Which rocket carried the Axiom-4 crew?

A: It was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Q: From where was Axiom-4 launched?

A: It launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

Q: How many astronauts were on board Axiom-4?

A: The mission had four astronauts.

Q: Who commanded the Axiom-4 mission?

A: The mission was commanded by Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut.

Q: How long did the Axiom-4 mission last?

A: The mission lasted approximately 14 days.

Q: What was the primary goal of Axiom-4?

A: To conduct scientific research and demonstrate commercial spaceflight capabilities.

Q: Who organized the mission?

A: It was organized by Axiom Space, a private aerospace company.

