/JKAS officer insulted in meeting, video goes viral; employee unions demand probe

A viral video reportedly showing a heated exchange between senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan and JKAS officer Beenish Wani during an official review meeting has triggered widespread criticism. The footage appears to show Ranjan interrupting Wani, using insulting language and threatening suspension. Civil service associations and employee unions have condemned the alleged behaviour and called for a prompt, impartial inquiry.
The confrontation reportedly took place during a departmental review meeting when discussions turned to project targets and the involvement of supporting agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).
The video reportedly shows JKAS officer Beenish Wani explaining departmental performance and operations when senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan repeatedly interrupted her.
The footage reportedly shows Ranjan raising his voice and telling Wani to "shut up" repeatedly. Wani appears to stand her ground, insisting on her right to explain departmental performance and defend her team's work.
The argument escalated when Ranjan hurled personal insults at Wani, calling her "bloody shit" and shouting, "I am your boss, stupid."
When Wani challenged the language used against her, Ranjan allegedly threatened to suspend her. Wani responded by challenging the threat, saying, "OK, suspend me. To hell with you."
Ranjan then ordered officials in the room to draft a suspension order against Wani and record her comments in the document, after which Wani walked out of the meeting.
The reported exchange has drawn attention to the conduct of officials during workplace disagreements.
The video has reportedly circulated widely on social media platforms, including X, Facebook and WhatsApp, prompting criticism of the alleged verbal abuse and the handling of the disagreement during an official meeting.
The JKAS fraternity and various civil service employee associations have condemned the reported behaviour and called for a prompt, impartial and time-bound high-level inquiry. They have described the incident as a serious concern involving alleged high-handedness and inappropriate workplace conduct.
Employee associations have demanded that the incident be examined through a fair and time-bound process. An inquiry could establish the circumstances leading to the argument, assess the conduct of those involved and determine whether any administrative rules were breached.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.