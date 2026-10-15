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  • /JKAS officer insulted in meeting, video goes viral; employee unions demand probe

JKAS officer insulted in meeting, video goes viral; employee unions demand probe

A viral video of an alleged clash between IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan and JKAS officer Beenish Wani sparks backlash and calls for an inquiry.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
JKAS officer insulted in meeting, video goes viral; employee unions demand probe

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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