IAS Officer Nagarjuna B. Gowda Controversy Explained: Harda Collector Says Due Process Followed

IAS officer Dr. Nagarjuna B. Gowda, a 2019-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre officer currently serving as CEO of Khandwa District Panchayat, has become the focus of a public controversy over a drastic reduction in a mining fine notice during his previous tenure as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Harda. The issue, initially highlighted by RTI activist Anand Jat, alleges that Dr. Gowda reduced an illegal mining penalty of Rs 51 crore imposed on a private firm to just Rs 4,032 — a decision that has sparked widespread debate and criticism online. The District Magistrate of Harda has now reacted to the allegations.

Siddharth Jain, Collector & DM of Harda said that the initial notice in the cases related to minings are given to seek explanation and ruled out any corruption angle. The concerned presiding officer (IAS Gowda) has followed the due process of law and gave a proper speaking order which is in the public domain for everyone to see. If anyone is not satisfied, they can appeal against the verdict. This is a judicial process," said Jain.

So far, neither the activist nor any other person has filed any evidence or no one has appealed against the order.

Who is Dr. Nagarjuna B. Gowda?

Dr. Nagarjuna B. Gowda is a 2019-batch IAS officer known for his active social media presence, motivational talks, and authored works that inspire civil service aspirants. Trained as a medical doctor, Dr. Gowda joined the IAS after completing his MBBS.

He is married to IAS officer Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, also from the 2019 batch, and the couple is widely admired in UPSC circles for their transparency, professionalism, and youth engagement initiatives.

The Case: From Rs 51 Crore to Rs 4,032

The controversy stems from an alleged illegal excavation incident linked to the Indore–Betul National Highway project. The contractor, Path India Company, was accused of extracting approximately 3.11 lakh cubic meters of gravel from Andherikheda village without necessary authorization.

At that time, the then ADM Praveen Phoolpagar had issued a notice proposing a fine of Rs 51.67 crore. However, after Phoolpagar’s transfer, Dr. Gowda assumed charge as ADM and later revised the penalty. According to official records, the reassessment found that only 2,688 cubic meters had been excavated — leading to a reduced fine of Rs 4,032.

However, it's noteworthy to mention that the Rs 51 crore mentioned was not a final order, but merely a notice, and by law, every notice must be followed by a proper hearing.

RTI Activist’s Allegations

RTI activist Anand Jat brought the case into the public eye, alleging that the reduction was unjustified and possibly influenced. He claimed that supporting evidence such as videos and photos existed at the local level but were not considered during the reassessment.

Jat further alleged that the justification for the fine reduction cited “lack of proof” even though local residents reportedly had documentation of the excavation. He demanded a review of the decision, calling for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of mining violations.

According to reports, the activist himself is facing seven criminal cases registered against him for blackmail, extortion, and intimidation.

Dr. Gowda’s Clarification

In his response, Dr. Gowda categorically denied any misconduct, emphasizing that his decision was grounded in legal procedure and available evidence.

“The fine was not formally imposed earlier — only a notice had been issued. The final proceedings occurred after I took charge. The Tehsildar’s report lacked procedural strength, the panchnama was unverified, and there was no substantial evidence of illegal mining,” Dr. Gowda stated.

He further explained that no appeal or review was filed against his order in the subsequent two years, underscoring that the decision was legally sound and in accordance with official guidelines.

Why The Fine Was Reduced

During the hearing, several facts came to light. Of the 19 land plots (khasra numbers) where illegal mining was alleged, 7 already had valid mining permissions. The alleged illegal excavation dated back to 2020, while PATH company was awarded the project only in 2021 — meaning, the blame for past digging was wrongly pinned on the new company, noted the judgement.

According to the ruling, the formula used for imposing fines multiplies the volume of material excavated by the royalty (Rs 50 per cubic meter here), and then fines the violator 15 times that amount, plus an equal amount for environmental damage. However, according to a state government notification, murum and soil used in Bharatmala and Sagarmala projects are exempt from royalty — i.e., the royalty is zero. And when the base value is zero, the fine too must be zero. This was the company’s legal argument during the hearing — and it was upheld as valid under the rules. And as per both Supreme Court rulings and Madhya Pradesh mining laws, no fine can be imposed without evidence.