IAS Officer Nitin Sangwan shares Class 12 CBSE mark sheet with 24 in Chemistry, says life much more than board results

It is that time of the year when board results are being declared and students across the country are under immense pressure and anxiety as they think that their marks in these exams will chart their career. However, there is also a parallel approach that marks alone doesn't decide the future of a student.

On this thought, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, IAS Officer Nitin Sangwan on July 14 had shared his Class 12 CBSE mark sheet of 2002, when he had just managed to the score the passing marks in Chemistry.

In a bid to motivate the students, Sangwan who is now the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Amdavad Municipal Corporation and the CEO of Smart City, Ahmedabad asserted that the marks "didn't decide what I wanted from my life".

In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life Don't bog down kids with burden of marks Life is much more than board results Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism pic.twitter.com/wPNoh9A616 — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) July 13, 2020

"In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life. Don't bog down kids with the burden of marks. Life is much more than board results. Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism," he tweeted.

His tweet went viral garnering 13,7000 retweets and comments and 52,6000 likes. Interacting with the Twitterati, he also said, "I am not glorifying poor marks. Marks system remains an objective way of evaluation, but should not become an obsession...I never took any coaching for general studies...life is never luck. It is hard work, passion and persistence...I don't say marks are not important. They are one of the ways of benchmarking. But there are so many other ways also to evaluate success.