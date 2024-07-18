IAS Swati Sharma: Approaching the UPSC exam with a solid strategy significantly increases your chances of success. Today, we are discussing IAS officer Swati Sharma, who thoughtfully selected an optional subject and devised a special strategy for it. Her dream of becoming an IAS officer was realized on her fourth attempt, as she secured AIR 17 in UPSC 2019.

Swati Sharma believes that to succeed in UPSC, one must prepare with motivation and never entertain the idea of giving up, even in the face of failure. According to her, three things are crucial for UPSC success: proper guidance, the right resources, and an effective strategy. Following these principles leads to success in the civil services.

Swati suggests that preparation for the Prelims and Mains exams should be approached separately to focus better on each. However, she acknowledges that each candidate has their own capabilities. If someone feels confident in preparing for both exams simultaneously, that's perfectly acceptable. Candidates should create and implement a strategy that suits their individual needs.

Swati also emphasizes the importance of staying calm and focused on the target during UPSC preparation. She believes that mental fitness is key to performing well in the exam. Keeping oneself motivated is crucial; if you consistently work in the right direction with a good strategy, success will follow.

Swati Sharma's journey to becoming an IAS officer is a testament to perseverance and strategic planning, demonstrating that determination and the right approach can turn dreams into reality.