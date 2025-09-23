Iblur Traffic Jam: Bengaluru traffic woes have been a headache - not only for the commuters but also for the state government. Bengaluru residents spend hours in traffic and this has been hurting the city’s economy as well. Now, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought help from tech giant Wipro to resolve the traffic woes on certain points in the city. Notably, this is not about technology to solve the traffic issue but about using Wipro’s land for vehicular movement.

In a letter addressed to Wipro Founder Azim Premji, CM Siddaramaiah said, "One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at Iblur junction is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life. In this context, I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations,” said the CM.

The Chief Minister further added that preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30%, particularly during peak office hours.

“Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru. I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest,” he said.

Notably, the Chief Minister has sought help from Wipro at a time when the state government is facing criticism for bad roads. While Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that no one can blackmail the government, the city administration has intensified work to fill the potholes and repair the roads.