IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 released on ibps.in- Here’s how to download

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 has been released online for all the registered candidates. Everyone may now access their IBPS Clerk Prelims admit card online at ibps.in, the official website. The procedure and the link to download the Clerk Prelims call letter are provided below. IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 has been made available online for the three-day test.

Everyone is aware that the IBPS Clerk Prelims test will be held on August 28 and September 3 and 4, 2022. Candidates have been assigned a specific day for this exam, which is detailed on their admit card. ALSO READ: Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2022 Results DECLARED

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Candidates must visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-Clerks XII.'

A new page would open where you'll have to enter your login details, as asked.

Your IBPS Clerk Admit Card for the Prelims exam will be displayed.

Download and print a copy of it for future references.

Candidates are reminded that the link to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 is only available until September 4, 2022. Following that, the link will be removed, and candidates will no longer be able to access their Clerk call letter.