NewsIndia
IBPS 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 RELEASED on ibps.in- Direct link to download hall tickets here

IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2022 has been released, scroll down for the direct link to download hall ticket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 07:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 RELEASED on ibps.in- Direct link to download hall tickets here

IBPS 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel, IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2022 has been released. The admit card has been released on official website ibps.in and can be checked here. Candidates should be ready with their registration number and password to check the same.  IBPS is scheduled to conduct the Clerk Main examination 2022 on October 8, 2022. The online exam will consist of objective type questions and will be conducted for a duration of 160 minutes. The result for the Clerk preliminary examination 2022 result was declared on September 21, 2022.

Direct link to download admit card

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022: Here’s how to download Admit Card

Eligible candidates should go to the official website ibps.in
On the homepage, click on mains admit card link
Then after being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter the required credentials to log in
Post logging in, the admit card will be displayed on screen
Download the same and cross-check the details
Take its printout so as to carry it to exam hall

Candidates who qualified the preliminary examination can now download the admit card for the mains. The Clerk recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6035 vacancies for the post of Clerk in 11 participating banks across India. The admit cards are available for download till October 8, 2022. Those who fail to carry the same, will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates should read the instructions mentioned on card very carefully.

Live Tv

IBPS 2022Institute Of Banking PersonnelIbps Clerk MainsIbps Cleark Recruitmentsarkari examsarkari naukriMainsibps clerk score cardIBPSibps clerk score card 2022ibps po admit card 2022ibps.inIBPS ClerkIBPS Clerk Result 2022ibps clerk prelims score card 2022ibps clerk scorecardibps. inibps clerk score card 2022 prelimsibps clerk 2022 score cardIBPS score cardibps po exam datewww.ibps.inibps clerk pre score card 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022