IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 RELEASED on ibps.in- Direct link to download hall tickets here

IBPS 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel, IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2022 has been released. The admit card has been released on official website ibps.in and can be checked here. Candidates should be ready with their registration number and password to check the same. IBPS is scheduled to conduct the Clerk Main examination 2022 on October 8, 2022. The online exam will consist of objective type questions and will be conducted for a duration of 160 minutes. The result for the Clerk preliminary examination 2022 result was declared on September 21, 2022.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022: Here’s how to download Admit Card

Eligible candidates should go to the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, click on mains admit card link

Then after being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter the required credentials to log in

Post logging in, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Download the same and cross-check the details

Take its printout so as to carry it to exam hall

Candidates who qualified the preliminary examination can now download the admit card for the mains. The Clerk recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6035 vacancies for the post of Clerk in 11 participating banks across India. The admit cards are available for download till October 8, 2022. Those who fail to carry the same, will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates should read the instructions mentioned on card very carefully.