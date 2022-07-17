IBPS clerk preliminary 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the admit cards for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2022 (CRP RRBs XI) examination for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) on Saturday (July 16). Candidates can now download their admit cards through the official website- ibps.in.

Here's how to download IBPS admit cards 2022

Visit the official website to IBPS- ibps.in

Click on link for download of CRP- CLERK -XI - preliminary exams admit cards

Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format on the login page that opens

Enter Captcha code and click on login to download the call letter

IBPS has also issued the information handout for the exam which can be downloaded now

IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2022 were released on July 16 and will be available for candidates August 8.

