IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2020 admit card released; here's how to download

IBPS CRP Clerk 2020 admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the clerk prelim exams on the official website - ibps.in.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their call letter from the official website. It is to be noted that they will be required to enter their Registration number/Roll number and Password or date of birth to download the hall ticket.

IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 examination will be conducted on December 5, 12 and 13; whereas the Mains exam is expected to be held in February 2021.

The preliminary exam will be of 100 marks and candidates will get an hour to answer the objective time questions. The paper will have 30 questions in the English Language section and 35 questions each in Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability sections.

The IBPS prelims result 2020 will be declared on 31 December. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam that will be held on January 24, 2021. The provisional allotment is expected from April 1.

Along with the admit card, candidates appearing for IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2020 will have to carry a valid photo identity card. They will have to adhere to all the COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing at the exam centre.

Examinees will be allowed to carry a personal sanitiser, a pen and a clear water bottle.



IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2020: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to IBPS official website - ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, IBPS clerk prelims call letter.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your credentials correctly to login.

Step 4: The IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details including your name, exam date before saving and taking a print.

The recruitment exam will be held for 2557 vacancies. The jobs are across several banks including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

