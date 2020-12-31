IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2020 to be announced soon: 5 easy steps to check your details

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the results for Common Recruitment Process Clerk Prelims 2020.

The results will be out on the official website. The IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination 2020 was held on December 5, 12, 13 2020.

IBPS had issued a special notification in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic instruction.

Follow the five steps and know your result:

Step 1: Visit IBPS's official website https://ibps.in/

Step 2: Find the tread IBPS CRP clerk- X and click on it.

Step 3: Click on the "IBPS CRP clerk prelims result 2020"

Step 4: Enter your registration number and required information

Step 5: The result will be displayed on your screen, check your score here.