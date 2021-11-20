IBPS PO 2021 prelims admit card released at ibps.in, here's how to download

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer or IBPS PO preliminary examination admit card has been released on Saturday (November 20).

Candidates who have applied for the preliminary examination can download the admit card from the official website– ibps.in.

Important dates

Last date to download the admit card: December 11, 2021.

IBPS PO 2021 preliminary exam date: December 4 and 11, 2021.

How to download IBPS PO 2021 admit card

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the admit card for IBPS PO preliminary exam 2021.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection- ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, choose the 'Click here to download online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for PO/MTS' link.

Step 3: Enter the registration number/roll number and password, which you created at the time of application and click on login.

Step 4: The IBPS PO admit card will be available for download.

The registration process for the IBPS PO recruitment 2021 for 4135 posts began on October 20. The recruitment process will be conducted in three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round.

