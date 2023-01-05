topStoriesenglish
IBPS PO MAINS 2022 RESULTS DECLARED

IBPS PO 2022: Mains result DECLARED at ibpsonline.ibps.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

IBPS PO Result 2022 is released, scroll down for the direct link to check result. Candidates who cleared the mains examination will be called for interview round. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IBPS PO 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the IBPS Probationary Officers (IBPS PO) Main 2022 results. Candidates can check their IBPS PO 2022 results on official website- ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates who cleared the main examination will be called for interview round. The call letter for interview will be available in January or February 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

Direct link IBPS PO Result

IBPS PO Mains Exam result 2022: Steps to check scorecard

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS PO prelims exam 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode were held on October 15 and 16. The IBPS PO 2022 result for preliminary examination was declared on November 2, 2022.

