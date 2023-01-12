topStoriesenglish
IBPS PO MAINS 2022 RESULTS DECLARED

IBPS PO 2022 mains result DECLARED at ibpsonline.ibps.in- Direct link to check scores here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 is declared, scroll down for the direct link and steps to check the scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 08:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The IBPS PO prelims exam 2022 was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode
  • The IBPS PO prelims exam 2022 were held on October 15 and 16
  • The IBPS PO 2022 result for preliminary examination was declared on November 2

IBPS PO 2022 mains result DECLARED at ibpsonline.ibps.in- Direct link to check scores here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 is declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their IBPS PO Scorecard 2022 from the official website-- ibps.in. To access the scorecard, candidates will be required to key in their registration number and date of birth. The result for the same was announced on January 5, 2023. The online main examination was conducted on November 12, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the examination will be called for interview round. The Interviews will be conducted in February 2023. To check the scores, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Mains Result 2022

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official website--ibps.in

Click on the IBPS PO Mains result 2022 link on the appeared webpage

A new login page would open

Key in your Registration number and roll number

Enter details and access the IBPS logiN

Check and download the IBPS Po scorecard

Take a printout for future references

The IBPS PO prelims exam 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode were held on October 15 and 16. The IBPS PO 2022 result for preliminary examination was declared on November 2, 2022. Candidates who qualify the IBPS PO interview round will be shortlisted for the IBPS Management TRrainee post. Candidates appearing for the interview will be required to carry the set of required documents to the designated centre. The list of documents is shared with the candidates on their registered credentials.
 

