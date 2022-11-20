topStoriesenglish
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 OUT at ibps.in, direct link to download here

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 is now available on the official website-  ibps.in, scroll down for direct link to download the hall ticket.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Admit card for the IBPS Mains Exam 2022 for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT). Candidates can now download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website-  ibps.in. Candidates can download their IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022  following the simple steps given here or throght the direct link given below.

Here's how to download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 

  • Visit the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in 
  • On the homepage, click on the link - ‘Click here to Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MTs-XII’
  • In the newly opened tab entre your login credentials like ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password/DOB’
  • Submit and your IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Take a print out of the admit card and save it for future reference

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022- Direct Link

IBPS PO Mains exam is sheduled to be held on 26 November 2022 (Saturday). Candidates are advised to carefully read instructions provided on their admit card to avoid any antoward incident at exam hall on exam day.

