IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 to be OUT SOON at ibps.in- Steps to download here

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card: This recruitment drive is being held to fill 6932 Management Trainee/Probationary Officer positions, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022: IBPS Main is anticipated to take place on November 26. The IBPS PO Mains admit card will be accessible on www.ibps.in once it is released. The IBPS PO Prelims exam results will be revealed on November 4. The IBPS PO 2022 Mains Exam will be held on November 26, 2022 by IBPS. There are 8432 openings for Probationary Officer positions in the recruitment effort. Although there is no set date for the publication of the admit card, it is often made available two weeks before the exam, therefore it is anticipated to happen shortly. Candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official website for the most recent information. Additionally, the candidate must carry their admission card with them at all times to the exam location; otherwise, they will not be permitted to take the exam.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website ibps.in
  • Look for the IBPS PO Mains admit card link
  • Key in your registration number and password/date of birth
  • Login and your score will appear on your screen
  • Check and download for future purposes

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 6932 Management Trainee/Probationary Officer positions.

