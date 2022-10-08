IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Admit Card RELEASED on ibps.in, exams from THIS DATE- Direct download link here

IBPS PO 2022: Institute of Personnel Banking Services, IBPS is going to conduct the examination for the IBPS Probationary Officer from October 15, 2022 onwards. The IBPS has released the admit card/call letter for the IBPS PO exam. Candidates can download the admit card till October 16. As per reports, the IBPS Clerk Main examination 2022 is scheduled to be held on October 8, 2022.

The preliminary exam will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes. The examination will be held for 100 marks. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

IBPS PO ADMIT CARD 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads,” Download main admit card link for CRP-PO/MTs-XII.”

Enter the login credentials such as our Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth/ password and click on the submit option.

The IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the IBPS PO Prelims hall ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam is scheduled on October 15, 16 and 22. The admit card needs to be carried on all exam days. As per reports, a total of 6432 vacant posts will be filled through this IBPS PO recruitment drive. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.