IBPS PO ADMIT CARD 2022

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 to be RELEASED SOON at ibps.in- Here’s how download

IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released soon on the official website - ibps.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IBPS PO Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release the IBPS PO admit card 2022 for prelims anytime on the official website.  According to the media reports, the IBPO PO exam admit card 2022 will reportedly be released today, October 6, at ibps.in. Candidates are therefore recommended to maintain current identification and a quick internet connection.

The registration number, roll number, password, or date of birth are the login credentials needed to obtain the IBPS PO 2022 call letter. Important information like the candidate's name, date of birth, registration number, test schedule, exam location, etc. would be included on the IBPS PO prelims admit card 2022.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Go to IBPS's official website - ibps.in and click on the link that denotes "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer / Management Trainees XII".
  • Search and click on the link “Click here to download online prelims exam call letter for CRP-PO/MTs-XII” available on the web page. (like will be activated soon)
  • A new page will open and enter the login credentials such as registration number, roll number, password, or date of birth.
  • Click the submit button to view the IBPS PO prelims admit card 2022 on the screen.
  • Download the IBPS PO 2022 call letter as a pdf file and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Along with their IBPS PO admit card for 2022, candidates must present one of the legal photo identification documents at the exam site. AADHAR, Driver's License, Voter ID Card, PAN Card, Passport, and Employee ID Card are a few examples of acceptable photo identification documents.

 

