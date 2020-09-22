IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card released on ibps.in: Everything you need to know

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 on Tuesday (September 22). Students who have applied for the preliminary examination can now download the admit card by visiting the official website of IBPC - ibps.in.

This is the first exam held to select candidates for the post of a Probationary Officer in nationalised banks.

The admit card will be available to candidates on the website from September 22 to October 11, 2020. The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card would be conducted on October 3, 10, and 11, 2020 across various centers in the country.

Guidelines for IBPS PO Prelims exams:

Candidates will have to bring a print out of the e-call letter along with a photo identity proof such as PAN card, passport or driving license and a passport-sized photograph to the exam hall.

Here's how to download the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Click on login and your admit card would be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Time duration of IBPS Prelims exams:

The IBPS preliminary will an online exam for one hours for 100 marks consisting of 3 sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and reasoning Ability.

The candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test.

Negative marking in Prelims exam:

For every wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. The 100 marks exam will include 30 questions from English and 35 each from quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

The result of the exam is likely to be declared by October-end or November. Candidates need to qualify the prelims exam to be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Main examination that is scheduled for November 28.