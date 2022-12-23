IBPS RRB 2022 scorecard for qualified candidates RELEASED at ibps.in- Direct link to download here

IBPS RRB 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel has released the IBPS RRB 2022 scorecard for qualified candidates (Officer Scale - 1, 2 & 3) for an interview at ibps.in on December 22. Candidates can use their login credentials, registration number or roll number, and date of birth to download the IBPS RRB 2022 scorecard.

IBPS RRB 2022 scorecard: Here’s how to download

Access the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Tap on the link available on the Homepage - “IBPS-CRP-RRBs-XI-Officer Scale I, II, & III scores for qualified candidates shortlisted for Interview”.

After clicking, enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth along with filling up the Captcha code on the next page and then, tap on the Submit button.

The IBPS RRB 2022 scorecard for qualified candidates for interview will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future use

IBPS RRB 2022 scorecard; direct link here for Officer Scale 1

IBPS RRB 2022 scorecard; direct link here for Officer Scale GBO

IBPS RRB 2022 scorecard; direct link here for Officer Scale 2

IBPS RRB 2022 scorecard; direct link here for Officer Scale 3

Candidates who successfully passed the IBPS RRB 2022 Officer Scale 1, 2, and 3 tests will receive calls for the provisional allotment, which is anticipated to take place later in January 2023.