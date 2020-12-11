IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims admit card 2020 released on ibps.in; know how to download

IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the RRB Clerk and PO Prelims 2020 examination for the supplementary application.

Candidates who had registered for the examination can download the hall ticket after visiting the official website of the board, which is ibps.in. This is for the candidates who had registered under the supplementary application.

The IBPS RRB Clerk 2020 exam will be held on January 2, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled for September but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The preliminary examination for IBPS RRB PO 2020 is scheduled for December 31, 2020.

The recruitment drive will be completed in a three-tier process. Those who clear prelims will advance to the next round i.e. mains and then the interview round will follow. Candidates appearing for both the exams will be given 80 questions and 80 minutes.

Here is the stepwise guide to download IBPS RRB admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for 'Download Call Letters for RRB Preliminary Examinations 2020'

Step 3: As soon as you click on this link, you will be prompted to a new window.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials, such as registration number and DOB

Step 5: You can now download the admit card.

IBPS RRB 2020 candidates have to keep in mind that those who have appeared for the preliminary examination need not download the admit card again. The link is provided only for the additional applications which were invited this year.

