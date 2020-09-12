हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IBPS RRB 2020

IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims exam 2020: Admit card released at ibps.in, check details

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for Office Assistant Preliminary examination on Friday in its official website. Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB Office Assistant Recruitment examination can download their admit cards by filling in the required details at ibps.in.

The link to download the admit card will be active till September 26. Candidates are advised to download their admit card before this date. 

As per the tentative schedule released by IBPS, the preliminary examination for the post of Office Assistants are September 19, 20 and 26.

Here are the steps to download IBPS RRBs Clerk Office Assistant (Multipurpose) IX Prelims admit card:

1) Visit the official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download prelims call letter for CRP/RRBs IX Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Earlier, IBPS released the IBPS RRB PO admit card 2020 on September 8, 2020. COVID-19 undertaking will be also there attached with IBPS RRB 2020 office assistant prelims admit card and the candidates will need to provide a self declaration in COVID-19 undertaking form.

