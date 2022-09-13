IBPS RRB prelims scorecard 2022 for Office Assistants released at ibps.in, direct link to download here
IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims scorecards are now available on the official website at ibps.in, scroll down direct link and more.
IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS RRB Prelims result 2022 for the Office Assistants posts today, September 13, 2022. Candidates can now download their IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims scorecards on the official website at ibps.in or through the direct link given below.
Steps to download IBPS RRB Office Assistants prelims scorecard
- Visit the official website at ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the score card link
- Entre your log in credentials
- Your IBPS RRB Office Assistants prelims scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take print out for future reference
IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022- Direct Link
Candidates who are declared qualified IBPS Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for IBPS RRB mains exam 2022 which is schedule to be conducted on September 24, 2022. The exam authority has issued the IBPS RRB mains admit card 2022 for the main exam on September 12.
