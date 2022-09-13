IBPS RRB prelims scorecard 2022 for Office Assistants released at ibps.in, direct link to download here

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS RRB Prelims result 2022 for the Office Assistants posts today, September 13, 2022. Candidates can now download their IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims scorecards on the official website at ibps.in or through the direct link given below.

Steps to download IBPS RRB Office Assistants prelims scorecard

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the score card link

Entre your log in credentials

Your IBPS RRB Office Assistants prelims scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference

Candidates who are declared qualified IBPS Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for IBPS RRB mains exam 2022 which is schedule to be conducted on September 24, 2022. The exam authority has issued the IBPS RRB mains admit card 2022 for the main exam on September 12.