NewsIndia
IBPS RRB RESULT 2022

IBPS RRB prelims scorecard 2022 for Office Assistants released at ibps.in, direct link to download here

IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims scorecards are now available on the official website at ibps.in, scroll down direct link and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 06:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IBPS RRB prelims scorecard 2022 for Office Assistants released at ibps.in, direct link to download here

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS RRB Prelims result 2022 for the Office Assistants posts today, September 13, 2022. Candidates can now download their IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims scorecards on the official website at ibps.in or through the direct link given below. 

Steps to download IBPS RRB Office Assistants prelims scorecard

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in
  • On the homepage, click on the score card link
  • Entre your log in credentials
  • Your IBPS RRB Office Assistants prelims scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take print out for future reference

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022- Direct Link

Candidates who are declared qualified IBPS Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for IBPS RRB mains exam 2022 which is schedule to be conducted on September 24, 2022. The exam authority has issued the IBPS RRB mains admit card 2022 for the main exam on September 12.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction