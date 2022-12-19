IBPS SO 2022: Admit card RELEASED at ibps.in- Direct link to download here

IBPS SO hall ticket 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) prelim exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can download their IBPS SO admit card using their login credentials. . IBPS SO admit card is released today and the exam is to be held on December 31. Refer to the direct link and steps mentioned below to download your IBPS SO admit card.

IBPS SO hall ticket 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the download main admit card link for CRP-SPL-XII

Key in your login credentials and log in

The IBPS SO prelims admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The IBPS SO examination will be held on December 31. The exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes. Candidates would be required to report to the exam center as per the timings mentioned on their SO admit card. IBPS has introduced separate sectional timing for each section in the SO prelims exam. The IBPS SO preliminary examination has a total duration of 120 minutes and 40 minutes for each section.