IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 released on ibps.in, here’s direct link to download

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 on its official website. The institute issued the admit card on January 19.

The candidates who wish to appear in the examination can check their hall tickets on the official site till January 30, 2022. Applicants can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

It may be noted that the main examination will be conducted on January 30, 2022.

The main exam will be conducted online for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. The exam will consist of objective tests for 60 marks. For the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari, the exam will comprise of objective and descriptive tests.

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Step 1. Visit the official site of IBPS- ibps.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 link

Step 3. Enter your login details and submit the inputs

Step 4. Your IBPS SO Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the hall ticket and keep a hard copy for further need.

Direct link to download IBPS SO Mains admit card

It may be noted that only those candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main examination. Candidates can check the official website of the institute for further updates.

