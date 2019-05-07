ICAI Admit Card 2019 for May exam released: Steps to download

ICAI Admit Card 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final - New May 2019 examination. Candidates can download it from icaiexam.icai.org. The admit cards will contain photographs and signatures of the aspirants.

Admit cards will not be sent physically to any candidate. Candidates need to download and

print their admit cards from the website icaiexam.icai.org.

For downloading/printing of the admit cards, candidates will have to login to their Single-SignOn account at icaiexam.icai.org as under:

1. Visit https://icaiexam.icai.org

2. Login using your Login ID (Registration Number) and password

3. Click on flashing link in front of Admit Card

4. The admit cards will be displayed on the window screen.

The CA-Foundation exam (paper 3) will be held on June 13. The final exams for paper 4 and paper 5 will be held on June 4 and June 13 respectively.

The exam was initially supposed to be held from May 2-17. However, the dates were changed, due to the Lok Sabha election the exam dates were changed. While there will be no exam on June 5 on account of Eid.

The CA examinations will be conducted at 144 centres, including five at foreign locations.

The foundation exam will consist of Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics papers.